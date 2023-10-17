trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676342
Sudhanshu Trivedi's befitting reply to Hamas Supporters!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 01:50 AM IST
Sudhanshu Trivedi on Israel Hamas War: Today is the 10th day of war between Israel and Hamas. On October 7, Hamas terrorists launched rocket attacks on Israel from the Gaza Strip, after which the Israeli army said that it will wipe out Hamas from the face of the earth. BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi has lashed out at Hamas supporters amid the Israel war.
