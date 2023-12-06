trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695900
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder: Photo of the killers of Karni Sena President released

|Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 02:36 PM IST
Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder: Photographs of the two murderers of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi have surfaced in Jaipur. After these pictures are revealed the mystery of the murder can be solved. People of Rajput community took to the streets and burnt tires at many places. Shri Rajput Karni Sena National President Mahipal Singh Makrana has demanded to encounter the killers of Sukhdev.
Follow Us

All Videos

DMK MP Senthil apologizes in Lok Sabha for cow urine comment
Play Icon0:54
DMK MP Senthil apologizes in Lok Sabha for cow urine comment
Cyclone Michaung Update: How people trapped in flood like situations are being rescued?
Play Icon8:44
Cyclone Michaung Update: How people trapped in flood like situations are being rescued?
Lashkar terrorist killed in Pakistan
Play Icon6:36
Lashkar terrorist killed in Pakistan
Congress is trying to humiliate Hindus and Sanatan, says Anurag Thakur
Play Icon15:36
Congress is trying to humiliate Hindus and Sanatan, says Anurag Thakur
Rajput community warned the government
Play Icon9:21
Rajput community warned the government

Trending Videos

DMK MP Senthil apologizes in Lok Sabha for cow urine comment
play icon0:54
DMK MP Senthil apologizes in Lok Sabha for cow urine comment
Cyclone Michaung Update: How people trapped in flood like situations are being rescued?
play icon8:44
Cyclone Michaung Update: How people trapped in flood like situations are being rescued?
Lashkar terrorist killed in Pakistan
play icon6:36
Lashkar terrorist killed in Pakistan
Congress is trying to humiliate Hindus and Sanatan, says Anurag Thakur
play icon15:36
Congress is trying to humiliate Hindus and Sanatan, says Anurag Thakur
Rajput community warned the government
play icon9:21
Rajput community warned the government
Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi,sukhdev gogamedi,Sukhdev Singh,sukhdev gogamedi live,sukhdev singh gogamedi live,sukhdev singh gogamedi ki hatya,karni sena live news today,sukhdevsingh gogamedi,sukhdev singh gogamedi speech,sukhdev singh gogamedi video,sukhdev gogamedi ki hatya,sukhdev singh gogamedi live news,sukhdev singh gogamedi hatyakand,karni sena sukhdev singh gogamedi ka video,gogamedi shot dead video,Rajput,Zee News,sukhdev singh cctv,Breaking News,