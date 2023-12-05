trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695760
Sukhdev Singh Murder: 'Not given adequate security to Gogamedi', says Suraj Pal Amu

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 10:36 PM IST
Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Shot Dead: Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was murdered in Jaipur. Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for this sensational murder.
Brutal Murder of Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh
Play Icon4:42
Brutal Murder of Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh
Pakistan connection in Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder?
Play Icon2:17
Pakistan connection in Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder?
Karni Sena President Shot Dead: CCTV Video of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder
Play Icon9:52
Karni Sena President Shot Dead: CCTV Video of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder
Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi shot dead
Play Icon8:54
Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi shot dead
Is Lawrence Bishnoi gang behind Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder?
Play Icon1:54
Is Lawrence Bishnoi gang behind Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder?

