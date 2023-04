videoDetails

Sukhjinder Randhawa makes big statement on Sachin Pilot

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 11:18 AM IST

Recently, Sachin Pilot went on a hunger strike against corruption in Rajasthan. Now a big statement of Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has come to fore. Sukhjinder Randhawa surrounded Sachin Pilot and said, 'Now there will be action'. At the same time, CM Ashok Gehlot has instructed the ministers to avoid unnecessary statements in the cabinet meeting.