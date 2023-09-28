trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668247
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sukhpal Khera makes big statement on Bhagwant Mann after arrest

|Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 03:04 PM IST
Sukhpal Khaira Arrested : Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira, arrested in the drugs case, has attacked CM Bhagwant Mann. Khaira said that his life is in danger in jail. While talking to the media, Congress MLA Khaira said that Bhagwant Mann is thirsty for his blood.
Follow Us

All Videos

Sukhpal Khaira gets into heated argument with police during arrest
play icon4:58
Sukhpal Khaira gets into heated argument with police during arrest
Ashraf's brother-in-law arrested in Umesh Pal Murder Case
play icon5:19
Ashraf's brother-in-law arrested in Umesh Pal Murder Case
Raveena Tandon Raises Fashion Bar With Funky Airport Look
play icon0:45
Raveena Tandon Raises Fashion Bar With Funky Airport Look
Yaariyan 2: Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri And Meezaan Jafri On Promotional Spree |
play icon0:57
Yaariyan 2: Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri And Meezaan Jafri On Promotional Spree |
B-town ‘Macho Man’ Arbaaz Khan Rocks All-black Look In Mumbai
play icon0:44
B-town ‘Macho Man’ Arbaaz Khan Rocks All-black Look In Mumbai

Trending Videos

Sukhpal Khaira gets into heated argument with police during arrest
play icon4:58
Sukhpal Khaira gets into heated argument with police during arrest
Ashraf's brother-in-law arrested in Umesh Pal Murder Case
play icon5:19
Ashraf's brother-in-law arrested in Umesh Pal Murder Case
Raveena Tandon Raises Fashion Bar With Funky Airport Look
play icon0:45
Raveena Tandon Raises Fashion Bar With Funky Airport Look
Yaariyan 2: Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri And Meezaan Jafri On Promotional Spree |
play icon0:57
Yaariyan 2: Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri And Meezaan Jafri On Promotional Spree |
B-town ‘Macho Man’ Arbaaz Khan Rocks All-black Look In Mumbai
play icon0:44
B-town ‘Macho Man’ Arbaaz Khan Rocks All-black Look In Mumbai
Sukhpal Khaira,sukhpal khaira news,Sukhpal Khaira news today,Sukhpal Khaira arrest news,Sukhpal Khaira kon hai. Sukhpal Khaira congress mla,Sukhpal Khaira ki khabar,Sukhpal Khaira arrest reaction,Sukhpal Khaira breaking news,Sukhpal Khaira vs bhagwant mann,sukhpal khaira drugs case,Sukhpal Khaira arrested in drugs case,hindi news update,Punjab,india allaince,khaira interview on arrest,bhagwnat mann news,Zee News,trending news,Punjab Police,Breaking News,