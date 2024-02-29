trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726117
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu calls MLAs for breakfast

|Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
Amid political turmoil in Himachal Pradesh, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has called MLAs for breakfast. Meanwhile, Sukhu's government will still rule Himachal for three months.

