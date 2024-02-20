trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723086
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sultanpur Court grants bail to Rahul Gandhi in Defamation Case

|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 11:56 AM IST
Follow Us
Rahul Gandhi Bail in Defamation Case: A big decision has been taken against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in 2018 defamation case. As per latest reports, Rahul Gandhi has been granted bail by Sultanpur Court. A defamation case was registered against Rahul when he made objectionable remarks against Home Minister Amit Shah. In this connection, his parliamentary membership was also taken away.

All Videos

Rahul Gandhi Granted Bail In Sultanpur, UP Defamation Case: Lawyer Highlights Surrender And Legal Process
Play Icon00:55
Rahul Gandhi Granted Bail In Sultanpur, UP Defamation Case: Lawyer Highlights Surrender And Legal Process
Karnataka Government Announces Rs 15 Lakhs Compensation For Kerala Man Killed By Elephant
Play Icon01:47
Karnataka Government Announces Rs 15 Lakhs Compensation For Kerala Man Killed By Elephant
Rahul Gandhi Appears In Sultanpur Court For 2018 Defamation Case In Uttar Pradesh
Play Icon00:24
Rahul Gandhi Appears In Sultanpur Court For 2018 Defamation Case In Uttar Pradesh
Mountain areas witnesses heavy snowfall in month of February
Play Icon03:13
Mountain areas witnesses heavy snowfall in month of February
Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar ahead of upcoming elections
Play Icon01:45
Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar ahead of upcoming elections

Trending Videos

Rahul Gandhi Granted Bail In Sultanpur, UP Defamation Case: Lawyer Highlights Surrender And Legal Process
play icon0:55
Rahul Gandhi Granted Bail In Sultanpur, UP Defamation Case: Lawyer Highlights Surrender And Legal Process
Karnataka Government Announces Rs 15 Lakhs Compensation For Kerala Man Killed By Elephant
play icon1:47
Karnataka Government Announces Rs 15 Lakhs Compensation For Kerala Man Killed By Elephant
Rahul Gandhi Appears In Sultanpur Court For 2018 Defamation Case In Uttar Pradesh
play icon0:24
Rahul Gandhi Appears In Sultanpur Court For 2018 Defamation Case In Uttar Pradesh
Mountain areas witnesses heavy snowfall in month of February
play icon3:13
Mountain areas witnesses heavy snowfall in month of February
Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar ahead of upcoming elections
play icon1:45
Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar ahead of upcoming elections