trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652007
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sunny Deol attends special screening of ‘Gadar 2’ at Vue cinema in London

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Amid the grand success of the recently released Bollywood movie Gadar 2, Indian Actor Sunny Deol on August 22 attended the special screening of the movie at the Vue cinema in Leicester Square in London. Sunny Deol were welcomed for the special screening with the high power dhol beats. He was seen shaking a leg on the dhol beats.
Follow Us

All Videos

Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Final test of Chandrayaan! ISRO changed the game
play icon10:8
Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Final test of Chandrayaan! ISRO changed the game
“Proud moment…Will watch it with my boys…”: Kareena excited about Chandrayaan-3’s moon landing
play icon1:26
“Proud moment…Will watch it with my boys…”: Kareena excited about Chandrayaan-3’s moon landing
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits Leh’s main market
play icon1:57
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits Leh’s main market
Delhi govt official rape case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal continues to sit on dharna at hospital
play icon3:20
Delhi govt official rape case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal continues to sit on dharna at hospital
Gandhi-Mandela Centre in Pretoria continues to strengthen bilateral ties between India-South Africa
play icon5:44
Gandhi-Mandela Centre in Pretoria continues to strengthen bilateral ties between India-South Africa

Trending Videos

Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Final test of Chandrayaan! ISRO changed the game
play icon10:8
Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Final test of Chandrayaan! ISRO changed the game
“Proud moment…Will watch it with my boys…”: Kareena excited about Chandrayaan-3’s moon landing
play icon1:26
“Proud moment…Will watch it with my boys…”: Kareena excited about Chandrayaan-3’s moon landing
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits Leh’s main market
play icon1:57
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits Leh’s main market
Delhi govt official rape case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal continues to sit on dharna at hospital
play icon3:20
Delhi govt official rape case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal continues to sit on dharna at hospital
Gandhi-Mandela Centre in Pretoria continues to strengthen bilateral ties between India-South Africa
play icon5:44
Gandhi-Mandela Centre in Pretoria continues to strengthen bilateral ties between India-South Africa