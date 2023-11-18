trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689401
SUPER 80 News: JP Nadda jumps into Rajasthan election battle

|Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 09:44 AM IST
SUPER 80 News: BJP has intensified campaigning for Rajasthan Assembly elections. BJP national president JP Nadda will address public meetings in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. PM Modi will campaign in Bharatpur and Nagaur today. Meanwhile, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge has given a controversial statement on PM Modi's father.
