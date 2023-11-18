trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689396
SUPER 80 News: PM Modi will campaign in Bharatpur and Nagaur today

|Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 09:16 AM IST
SUPER 80 News: BJP has intensified campaigning for Rajasthan Assembly elections. PM Modi will campaign in Bharatpur and Nagaur today. Whereas BJP National President JP Nadda will address public meetings in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer of Rajasthan.
