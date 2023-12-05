trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695517
Super 80 News: Red alert in Odisha-Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu regarding Cyclone Michaung

|Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 09:46 AM IST
Super 80 News: In view of Cyclone Michong, the Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Telangana. Orange alert has been issued in Odisha, after which rain has started in many areas of Tamil Nadu and Andhra. According to IMD, Cyclone Michong is affecting 5 states. So far the devastation has taken the lives of 5 people.
