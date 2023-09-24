trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666347
SUPER 80: Silver medal for women's team in air rifle, silver for men in rowing in Asian Games 2023

|Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 09:54 AM IST
SUPER 80: In Asian Games 2023, the women's team has got the silver medal in air rifle, women's 10 m. Air rifle has got silver medal, men have got silver in rowing. On the first day of the Asian Games, Indian players are in the field in events like boxing, cricket, shooting, sailing, fencing and swimming.
'Jaishankar' said to America...we brought everyone together
'Jaishankar' said to America...we brought everyone together
Shooter Ashi Chouksey, who brought silver to India's bag on Zee News
Shooter Ashi Chouksey, who brought silver to India's bag on Zee News
India's resounding victory in cricket, Bangladesh defeated by 51 runs
India's resounding victory in cricket, Bangladesh defeated by 51 runs
ABVP's landslide victory in Delhi University Student Union Elections 2023!
ABVP's landslide victory in Delhi University Student Union Elections 2023!
Terrorist Attack in Somalia: Somalia shaken by terrorist attack, many people died
Terrorist Attack in Somalia: Somalia shaken by terrorist attack, many people died

