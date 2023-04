videoDetails

Exclusive: UP STF Chief's Big statement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 05:51 PM IST

UP STF had an encounter of Atiq Ahmed's son Asad Ahmed and shooter Mohammad Ghulam in Jhansi. UP STF Chief Amitabh Yash, who led the operation, told Zee News, 'Every encounter is investigated'