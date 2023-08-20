trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651159
NewsVideos
videoDetails

‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth Meets Yogi Adityanath In Lucknow, Greets CM By Touching His Feet

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
‘Thalaivar’ Rajinikanth met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow on August 19. In a heart-warming gesture, Rajinikanth touched CM Yogi’s feet upon his arrival. Megastar Rajinikanth was accompanied by his wife Latha Rajinikanth. Earlier today, a special screening of the film ‘Jailer’ was attended by UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.
Follow Us

All Videos

Rajinikanth in 'Awadh'...Meeting CM Yogi and Akhilesh Yadav
play icon1:55
Rajinikanth in 'Awadh'...Meeting CM Yogi and Akhilesh Yadav
Rahul raised questions on LAC dispute – China usurped our land in Ladakh
play icon9:17
Rahul raised questions on LAC dispute – China usurped our land in Ladakh
Luna-25 disappeared in space... Modi will call friend Putin
play icon4:11
Luna-25 disappeared in space... Modi will call friend Putin
On the Ladakh tour, Rahul surrounded the Modi government – ​​the Chinese took away the land of the people on the border
play icon7:33
On the Ladakh tour, Rahul surrounded the Modi government – ​​the Chinese took away the land of the people on the border
Big miracle happened in space! The world accepted the iron of ISRO?
play icon4:17
Big miracle happened in space! The world accepted the iron of ISRO?

Trending Videos

Rajinikanth in 'Awadh'...Meeting CM Yogi and Akhilesh Yadav
play icon1:55
Rajinikanth in 'Awadh'...Meeting CM Yogi and Akhilesh Yadav
Rahul raised questions on LAC dispute – China usurped our land in Ladakh
play icon9:17
Rahul raised questions on LAC dispute – China usurped our land in Ladakh
Luna-25 disappeared in space... Modi will call friend Putin
play icon4:11
Luna-25 disappeared in space... Modi will call friend Putin
On the Ladakh tour, Rahul surrounded the Modi government – ​​the Chinese took away the land of the people on the border
play icon7:33
On the Ladakh tour, Rahul surrounded the Modi government – ​​the Chinese took away the land of the people on the border
Big miracle happened in space! The world accepted the iron of ISRO?
play icon4:17
Big miracle happened in space! The world accepted the iron of ISRO?