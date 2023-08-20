trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651320
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Superstar Rajinikanth on Ayodhya tour, took blessings of Bajrangbali after reaching Hanumangarhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 07:00 PM IST
On reaching Ayodhya, Rajinikanth first bowed his head at Hanumangarhi Temple and took blessings of Lord Hanuman. A video of Rajinikanth has also surfaced, in which he can be seen with folded hands in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.
Follow Us

All Videos

Shocking: Adobe's Co-founder John Warnock Dies At The Age Of 82
play icon1:12
Shocking: Adobe's Co-founder John Warnock Dies At The Age Of 82
WHO Chief Hails India For Universal Health Coverage, Ayushman Bharat Scheme
play icon3:14
WHO Chief Hails India For Universal Health Coverage, Ayushman Bharat Scheme
Congress Breaking: CWC list released, names of Pilot and Priyanka Gandhi included in the list
play icon0:43
Congress Breaking: CWC list released, names of Pilot and Priyanka Gandhi included in the list
Himachal Flood: JP Nadda reached disaster-hit areas, met victims at Sirmauri Tal
play icon1:28
Himachal Flood: JP Nadda reached disaster-hit areas, met victims at Sirmauri Tal
Kriti Sanon Looks Super Chic In Her Classy Wear In Mumbai
play icon0:58
Kriti Sanon Looks Super Chic In Her Classy Wear In Mumbai

Trending Videos

Shocking: Adobe's Co-founder John Warnock Dies At The Age Of 82
play icon1:12
Shocking: Adobe's Co-founder John Warnock Dies At The Age Of 82
WHO Chief Hails India For Universal Health Coverage, Ayushman Bharat Scheme
play icon3:14
WHO Chief Hails India For Universal Health Coverage, Ayushman Bharat Scheme
Congress Breaking: CWC list released, names of Pilot and Priyanka Gandhi included in the list
play icon0:43
Congress Breaking: CWC list released, names of Pilot and Priyanka Gandhi included in the list
Himachal Flood: JP Nadda reached disaster-hit areas, met victims at Sirmauri Tal
play icon1:28
Himachal Flood: JP Nadda reached disaster-hit areas, met victims at Sirmauri Tal
Kriti Sanon Looks Super Chic In Her Classy Wear In Mumbai
play icon0:58
Kriti Sanon Looks Super Chic In Her Classy Wear In Mumbai
rajinikanth news,jailer rajinikanth,jailer,jailer audio launch rajinikanth speech,rajinikanth jailer speech,jailer songs,Rajinikanth,Jailer Trailer,superstar Rajinikanth,jailer audio launch,Jailer movie,jailer movie songs,rajinkanth speech,jailer audio launch rajinikanth,jailer rajinikanth pormo,jailer rajinikanth trailer,rajinikanth 169 movie,jailer audio launch full show,jailer movie update,jailer teaser,rajinikanth movie trailer,