Supreme Court announces big verdict, 'No question of making Uddhav CM again'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 11, 2023, 02:10 PM IST

The Supreme Court also held the governor's floor test wrong. Now the Speaker should take a quick decision on the 16 rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena. Supreme Court said that Uddhav Thackeray did not face the floor test, he voluntarily resigned, hence the old government cannot be restored