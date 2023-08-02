trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643697
Supreme Court begins Hearing on Haryana Nuh Violence

|Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
Nuh Violence Update LIVE: Nuh Violence Update LIVE: A wave of anger is running in the Vishwa Hindu Parishad over the violence in Nuh, Haryana. Due to this VHP is going to protest across the country today and has started it in Delhi at present. Now this issue has reached the Supreme Court. A petition has been filed to ban such rallies of Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Delhi. Along with this, a petition has also been filed against the meetings of Bajrang Dal. In this connection, hearing has started in the Supreme Court.

Delhi VHP Rally Breaking: Petition in SC on VHP rally in Delhi - Demand for ban on rally
Delhi VHP Rally Breaking: Petition in SC on VHP rally in Delhi - Demand for ban on rally
Know what all happened in Supreme Court Hearing over Nuh Violence
Know what all happened in Supreme Court Hearing over Nuh Violence
Anil Vij makes huge statement over Nuh Violence
Anil Vij makes huge statement over Nuh Violence
Manohar Lal Khattar makes huge remark on Nuh Violence
 Manohar Lal Khattar makes huge remark on Nuh Violence
Haryana Police made many big revelations in FIR over Nuh Violence
Haryana Police made many big revelations in FIR over Nuh Violence

