Supreme Court big statement President has the right to abolish Article 370

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
SC Verdict On Article 370: Judges in the Supreme Court have started reading the verdict. Supreme Court said '370 cannot be abolished under 367'. CJI DY Chandrachud said that even in the states where there is President's rule, the powers of the Center are limited. In the matter of removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, CJI said that Article 370 was temporary. With the merger, Jammu and Kashmir became an integral part of India. With this the court said that the President has the right to abolish Article 370.
