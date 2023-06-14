NewsVideos
Supreme Court dismisses petition against Mahapanchayat in Uttarkashi Love Jihad case

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
Uttarkashi Love Jihad: Big information has been received on the Love Jihad case in Uttarkashi. Actually the Supreme Court has dismissed the petition against the Mahapanchayat. The Supreme Court has refused to hear and asked the petitioner to approach the High Court.

