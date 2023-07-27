trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641312
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Supreme Court extended the tenure of ED Director Sanjay Mishra

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 06:22 PM IST
Supreme Court: The Supreme Court allowed ED Director SK Mishra to continue as ED Director till 15 September. The Central Government had approached the Supreme Court seeking extension of the tenure of Enforcement Directorate Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra. At the same time, the Supreme Court has approved the extension of the tenure of SK Mishra as ED Director.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Rajkot International Airport Speech: I.N.D.I.A. Attack on the coalition... PM Modi's attack
play icon2:8
Rajkot International Airport Speech: I.N.D.I.A. Attack on the coalition... PM Modi's attack
London Jury Acquits Oscar-Winning Actor Kevin Spacey Of All Nine Sexual Assault Charges
play icon2:3
London Jury Acquits Oscar-Winning Actor Kevin Spacey Of All Nine Sexual Assault Charges
Badhir News: Modi's attack on Congress will be exposed through the red diary!
play icon5:35
Badhir News: Modi's attack on Congress will be exposed through the red diary!
Gyanvapi Mosque Latest News: 'ASI's survey will be completed on August 4' then the truth will come to the fore!
play icon7:38
Gyanvapi Mosque Latest News: 'ASI's survey will be completed on August 4' then the truth will come to the fore!
Hearing continues on Gyanvapi ASI survey
play icon5:40
Hearing continues on Gyanvapi ASI survey
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Rajkot International Airport Speech: I.N.D.I.A. Attack on the coalition... PM Modi's attack
play icon2:8
Rajkot International Airport Speech: I.N.D.I.A. Attack on the coalition... PM Modi's attack
London Jury Acquits Oscar-Winning Actor Kevin Spacey Of All Nine Sexual Assault Charges
play icon2:3
London Jury Acquits Oscar-Winning Actor Kevin Spacey Of All Nine Sexual Assault Charges
Badhir News: Modi's attack on Congress will be exposed through the red diary!
play icon5:35
Badhir News: Modi's attack on Congress will be exposed through the red diary!
Gyanvapi Mosque Latest News: 'ASI's survey will be completed on August 4' then the truth will come to the fore!
play icon7:38
Gyanvapi Mosque Latest News: 'ASI's survey will be completed on August 4' then the truth will come to the fore!
Hearing continues on Gyanvapi ASI survey
play icon5:40
Hearing continues on Gyanvapi ASI survey
supreme court on ed,supreme court on ed director sanjay mishra,Supreme Court of India,supreme court on sanjay kumar mishra,supreme court ed sanjay kumar mishra,sanjay kumar mishra ed director,Supreme Court,Enforcement Directorate,ED Director,ed director sanjay kumar mishra,sujit nair,Kuki Women viral video,sanjay singh on ed,Editorial,Union Government,Opposition unity,ed director sanjay mishra tenure extension,ed director sanjay mishra service extension,