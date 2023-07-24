trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639936
Supreme Court gives big blow to Mamata Banerjee

|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 05:36 PM IST
Ram Navami Hinsa: Mamata government has received a big blow from the Supreme Court regarding the Shobha Yatra during the Ram Navami violence in West Bengal. The Supreme Court dismissed the petition and upheld the order for NIA probe. Only NIA will investigate the violence.
