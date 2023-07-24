trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639953
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Supreme Court instructs the Muslim side to approach the HC

|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 05:44 PM IST
Supreme Court on Gyanvapi: The Muslim side has filed a petition in the Supreme Court demanding a stay on the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi campus. After which the ban has been imposed till 5 pm on Wednesday. Now the Supreme Court has given advice to the Muslim side.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Anju Pakistan News: Exclusive Interview of Anju!
play icon10:51
Anju Pakistan News: Exclusive Interview of Anju!
Bengaluru Woman Alleges Rapido Driver 'Masturbated' Mid-Way While Driving, Arrested
play icon1:48
Bengaluru Woman Alleges Rapido Driver 'Masturbated' Mid-Way While Driving, Arrested
Government ready to discuss sensitive Manipur issue: Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
play icon1:4
Government ready to discuss sensitive Manipur issue: Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Suspended For Monsoon Session For Unruly Behaviour in Rajya Sabha
play icon2:42
AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Suspended For Monsoon Session For Unruly Behaviour in Rajya Sabha
Rajendra Singh Gudha became CM Gehlot's headache after 'Pilot'?
play icon6:28
Rajendra Singh Gudha became CM Gehlot's headache after 'Pilot'?
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Anju Pakistan News: Exclusive Interview of Anju!
play icon10:51
Anju Pakistan News: Exclusive Interview of Anju!
Bengaluru Woman Alleges Rapido Driver 'Masturbated' Mid-Way While Driving, Arrested
play icon1:48
Bengaluru Woman Alleges Rapido Driver 'Masturbated' Mid-Way While Driving, Arrested
Government ready to discuss sensitive Manipur issue: Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
play icon1:4
Government ready to discuss sensitive Manipur issue: Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Suspended For Monsoon Session For Unruly Behaviour in Rajya Sabha
play icon2:42
AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Suspended For Monsoon Session For Unruly Behaviour in Rajya Sabha
Rajendra Singh Gudha became CM Gehlot's headache after 'Pilot'?
play icon6:28
Rajendra Singh Gudha became CM Gehlot's headache after 'Pilot'?
gyanvapi masjid,gyanvapi masjid case,gyanvapi masjid news,gyanvapi masjid survey,gyanvapi masjid latest news,gyanvapi masjid shivling,gyanvapi masjid news today,gyanvapi mosque case,gyanvapi case,gyanvapi,gyanvapi masjid ka faisla,gyanvapi mosque survey,gyanvapi masjid case update,gyanvapi news,shivling in gyanvapi mosque,gyanvapi masjid verdict,asi survey,asi survey of gyanvapi mosque,asi survey gyanvapi masjid,asi survey kya hai in hindi,Zee News,