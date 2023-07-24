Supreme Court puts ban on Gyanvapi survey

The Muslim side has filed a petition in the Supreme Court (SC) demanding a stay on the ongoing ASI survey of the Gyanvapi campus in Varanasi, UP. In this case, the Supreme Court has stayed the ongoing ASI survey in Gyanvapi till 5 pm on Wednesday and has asked the Muslim side to go to the High Court. Earlier, the Supreme Court said that we can ask the ASI to maintain status quo till then. At the same time, the demand of the Muslim side was that the survey should be banned. The CJI said that we can instruct the ASI not to do any digging at the moment. It can be heard on Friday. Let us inform that today the Muslim side put the matter of Gyanvapi survey in front of the CJI bench. At the same time, the Hindu side opposed the demand of the Muslim side to stop the survey. The Hindu side said that the sealed area is not included in the survey that is being done.
