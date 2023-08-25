trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653289
Supreme Court to hold hearing in Fodder Scam case.

Aug 25, 2023
Chara Ghotala Case: Supreme Court to hold hearing in Fodder Scam case. Actually CBI had filed a petition in the Supreme Court, after which the hearing is going to be held today. In this case, a demand has been made to dismiss Lalu Prasad's bail plea.
