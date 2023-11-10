trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686335
Supreme Court to hold hearing on increasing Delhi Pollution today

|Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 08:52 AM IST
Delhi-NCR's AQI has crossed danger mark. As per latest reports, Supreme Court is going to hold hearing on increasing Pollution today. Little rains showers were witnessed in Delhi and surrounding areas after which it is expected that people can get little relief from pollution ahead of Diwali.
