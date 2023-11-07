trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685168
Supreme Court to hold hearing on Increasing Pollution

Nov 07, 2023
The level of air pollution in many states including Delhi is increasing day by day. In this regard, a reply was sought from five states by Supreme Court and a hearing is going to be held today regarding the same. On Monday, the AQI level in Delhi crossed 600 mark, while on the other hand in Noida AQI level was recorded at 616. .
