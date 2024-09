videoDetails

Supreme Court to hold hearing on NCPCR report

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

Supreme Court Hearing on Madarsa: There is an important hearing in the Supreme Court today on the NCPCR report regarding Madrassas. The NCPCR report has raised many questions on madrassa education. The report has expressed opposition to the education being given in madrassas.