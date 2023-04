videoDetails

Supreme Court to hold hearing over Atiq-Ashraf Murder Case, to appeal for high level inquiry

| Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 08:47 AM IST

A hearing will be held in the Supreme Court today regarding the Atiq-Ashraf murder case. An appeal has been made to conduct a high-level inquiry into the matter. Explain that a demand has been made for an inquiry under the supervision of a former judge.