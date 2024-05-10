Advertisement
Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 10, 2024, 01:24 PM IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar Jail in the Delhi Liquor Policy Scam case, will be heard in the Supreme Court today. During the hearing, decision will be taken on the interim bail of Delhi CM Kejriwal.

