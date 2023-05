videoDetails

Supreme Court's decision to be in whose favour amid Eknath Shinde-Uddhav Thackeray dispute

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 11, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Today is the important day of Delhi to Maharashtra decision. Where on the one hand, the Supreme Court will give an important decision regarding the rights of the Delhi government. At the same time, today is also considered a special day regarding the dispute between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.