Supreme Court's Verdict: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Reacts To Electoral Bond Scheme In Bihar

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 04:25 PM IST
In response to the Supreme Court's verdict on the Electoral Bond Scheme in Bihar, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh shares his perspective, stating, "This judgement is like a storm. Through this, the SC has proved that the Narendra Modi government is a 'suit-boot-loot-jhooth' government. The electoral bond scheme was illegal and unconstitutional. This also proves that on the one hand Modi government honors those who donate money, on the other hand, it insults the 'annadata' farmers."

