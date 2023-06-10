NewsVideos
videoDetails

Supriya Sule became the new boss of NCP, Ajit Pawar realized his mistake?

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 06:04 PM IST
Sharad Pawar has entrusted the big responsibility of the party to his daughter Supriya Sule. Supriya Sule has been made the working president of NCP. So there nephew Ajit Pawar has got a big blow before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

