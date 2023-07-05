trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631030
Supriya Sule reaches YB Chavan Centre for Sharad Pawar Meeting

|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Today is a big day in terms of the politics of Maharashtra. Meanwhile, a meeting of the NCP faction is going to be held today. While on one hand there will be a meeting of Sharad Pawar camp, on the other hand Ajit Pawar will also hold an important meeting. In this connection, Supriya Sule has reached YB Chavan Center for the meeting of Sharad Pawar camp.
