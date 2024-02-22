trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723795
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Surat Model Tanya Singh: Cricketer connection of model's death in Surat!

Sonam|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 05:08 PM IST
Follow Us
Big revelation in model death case in Surat. The model was related to an IPL cricketer. The model used to talk to the cricketer on the phone. Police are investigating from all angles and are busy investigating the call details. Preparation to interrogate the cricketer by calling him to Surat.

All Videos

Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish planning to dissolve Bihar assembl, says Tejashwi
Play Icon02:44
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish planning to dissolve Bihar assembl, says Tejashwi
Gulmarg Avalanche : Two foreigners missing in Jammu and Kashmir
Play Icon08:17
Gulmarg Avalanche : Two foreigners missing in Jammu and Kashmir
VIRAL VIDEO: Gargi College Principal Steals Show At Delhi University Fest With Ramp Walk and Dance
Play Icon00:25
VIRAL VIDEO: Gargi College Principal Steals Show At Delhi University Fest With Ramp Walk and Dance
Farmers Protest On Railway Track In Yamunanagar, Haryana
Play Icon00:38
Farmers Protest On Railway Track In Yamunanagar, Haryana
Watch TOP 50 News of the day | 22nd Feb 2024
Play Icon06:25
Watch TOP 50 News of the day | 22nd Feb 2024

Trending Videos

Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish planning to dissolve Bihar assembl, says Tejashwi
play icon2:44
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish planning to dissolve Bihar assembl, says Tejashwi
Gulmarg Avalanche : Two foreigners missing in Jammu and Kashmir
play icon8:17
Gulmarg Avalanche : Two foreigners missing in Jammu and Kashmir
VIRAL VIDEO: Gargi College Principal Steals Show At Delhi University Fest With Ramp Walk and Dance
play icon0:25
VIRAL VIDEO: Gargi College Principal Steals Show At Delhi University Fest With Ramp Walk and Dance
Farmers Protest On Railway Track In Yamunanagar, Haryana
play icon0:38
Farmers Protest On Railway Track In Yamunanagar, Haryana
Watch TOP 50 News of the day | 22nd Feb 2024
play icon6:25
Watch TOP 50 News of the day | 22nd Feb 2024