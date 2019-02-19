हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Surya Kiran aircrafts crash during practice at Aero India; 1 pilot killed

One Indian Air Force pilot is feared dead after two aircraft of the Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team (SKAT) on Tuesday collided and crashed at the Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. Two other pilots involved in the crash ejected safely.

Feb 19, 2019, 13:54 PM IST

