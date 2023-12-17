trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699730
Suryakumar Yadav's Cryptic Post After Mumbai Indians Sacks Rohit Sharma's Captaincy | Hardik Pandya

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 01:25 AM IST
The Mumbai Indians (MI) of the Indian Premier League (IPL) surprised everyone on Friday by announcing Hardik Pandya as their captain for the IPL 2024 instead of Rohit Sharm. Since Hardik Pandya returned from the Gujarat Titans, there have been rumors that Rohit Sharma will no longer be captain of the Indian team. After a high-profile move from Gujarat Titans, whom he captained for the previous two seasons, Hardik returned to the team last month. Following the announcement of the captaincy change, MI shared a touching tribute for Rohit on social media.

