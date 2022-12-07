NewsVideos

Suspected blast near Sidhra bridge in Jammu, search underway

|Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 01:40 PM IST
A suspected blast was reported near the Sidhra bridge checking point in Jammu on evening of December 06. The police team is conducting a thorough search on the spot to verify the matter.

All Videos

Mumbai: 2 lions brought from Gujarat, released in Sanjay Gandhi National Park
Mumbai: 2 lions brought from Gujarat, released in Sanjay Gandhi National Park
Ukraine, Russia have to return to path of diplomacy, dialogue: India at UNSC meeting
Ukraine, Russia have to return to path of diplomacy, dialogue: India at UNSC meeting
“G20 countries will learn from India…”: Foreign delegates praise India’s digital ecosystem
“G20 countries will learn from India…”: Foreign delegates praise India’s digital ecosystem
“G20 countries will learn from India…”: Foreign delegates praise India’s digital ecosystem
“G20 countries will learn from India…”: Foreign delegates praise India’s digital ecosystem
Tamil Nadu: ‘Mahadeepam’ lit for ‘Karthigai Deepam’ festival
Tamil Nadu: ‘Mahadeepam’ lit for ‘Karthigai Deepam’ festival

Trending Videos

Mumbai: 2 lions brought from Gujarat, released in Sanjay Gandhi National Park
Ukraine, Russia have to return to path of diplomacy, dialogue: India at UNSC meeting
“G20 countries will learn from India…”: Foreign delegates praise India’s digital ecosystem
“G20 countries will learn from India…”: Foreign delegates praise India’s digital ecosystem
Tamil Nadu: ‘Mahadeepam’ lit for ‘Karthigai Deepam’ festival