Suspended BJP MLAs sits on protest in Himachal Assembly

|Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 01:42 PM IST
Suspended BJP MLAs are siting on protest in Himachal Assembly. As per latest reports, two observers have been appointed by Congress to calm political turmoil in Himachal Pradesh. He will reach Shimla in the afternoon. Bhupendra Hooda and DK Shivkumar will leave for Shimla from Chandigarh at 1 pm.

