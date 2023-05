videoDetails

Suspense on Karnataka CM underway, Sonia Gandhi may come to Delhi today, says sources

| Updated: May 17, 2023, 07:59 AM IST

Today is the day of judgment in Karnataka. Today there is an important meeting of the Congress in Delhi at 11 am. After this meeting, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge can announce the name of CM. Sonia can also participate in this meeting, due to which sources say that she is coming to Delhi.