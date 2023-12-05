trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695603
Suspense over Akhilesh Yadav's participation in the opposition meeting in Delhi

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 02:16 PM IST
India Alliance: Suspense remains regarding the participation of SP President Akhilesh Yadav in the meeting of opposition alliance to be held on 6th December in Delhi. This is the fourth meeting of the alliance of opposition leaders and Akhilesh Yadav has attended the previous three meetings, but after the controversy that arose after the Madhya Pradesh elections, there is doubt over Akhilesh Yadav attending this meeting.
