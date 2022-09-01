NewsVideos

Suvendu Adhikari demands ‘severe punishment’ for Partha Chatterjee

BJP Leader and West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari on august 31 demanded severe punishments for Partha Chatterjee for his alleged involvement in a multi-crore West Bengal recruitment scam in government schools. Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said, “These people should be punished severely. A special trial should be conducted... Partha Chatterjee took bribe of Rs 800-1000 Cr & destroyed dreams of unemployed youth.”

|Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 03:50 PM IST
