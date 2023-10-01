trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669255
Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: PM Modi will run a special campaign on cleanliness

Oct 01, 2023
Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Before Gandhi Jayanti, today PM Modi will run a special cleanliness campaign. Will start 'One date, one hour, together' campaign.
