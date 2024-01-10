trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708127
Swami Prasad Maurya makes controversial remark on Kar Sevaks

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Swami Prasad Maurya Controversial Statement: Swami Prasad Maurya's controversial statement has come to light. He has justified firing on Kar Sevaks. With this he said that government has fulfilled its duty. Firing was done for peace. He told that anarchist elements had vandalized Ayodhya.

