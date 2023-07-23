trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639273
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Swati Maliwal angry on Biren government

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
Swati went to meet women who had gone through the horrific agony of being stripped, paraded and sexually assaulted. Expressing his outrage, the DCW chief wrote on Twitter: 'After giving me the green signal to go to Manipur, they have now done a U-turn and suddenly refused to meet those victims.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Heavy Rainfall Caused Waterlogging In Gujarat's Vadodara
play icon2:43
Heavy Rainfall Caused Waterlogging In Gujarat's Vadodara
Cricket Bookie's Residence Raided By Nagpur Police, Over ₹17 Crores Seized
play icon1:5
Cricket Bookie's Residence Raided By Nagpur Police, Over ₹17 Crores Seized
Big disclosure in Sachin's interrogation in Seema Haider case
play icon8:59
Big disclosure in Sachin's interrogation in Seema Haider case
Water Level Of Yamuna River Recorded At 205.81m At Old Yamuna Bridge, River Swells Once Again
play icon3:19
Water Level Of Yamuna River Recorded At 205.81m At Old Yamuna Bridge, River Swells Once Again
Heavy rain lashed Navsari, Junagadh
play icon12:42
Heavy rain lashed Navsari, Junagadh
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Heavy Rainfall Caused Waterlogging In Gujarat's Vadodara
play icon2:43
Heavy Rainfall Caused Waterlogging In Gujarat's Vadodara
Cricket Bookie's Residence Raided By Nagpur Police, Over ₹17 Crores Seized
play icon1:5
Cricket Bookie's Residence Raided By Nagpur Police, Over ₹17 Crores Seized
Big disclosure in Sachin's interrogation in Seema Haider case
play icon8:59
Big disclosure in Sachin's interrogation in Seema Haider case
Water Level Of Yamuna River Recorded At 205.81m At Old Yamuna Bridge, River Swells Once Again
play icon3:19
Water Level Of Yamuna River Recorded At 205.81m At Old Yamuna Bridge, River Swells Once Again
Heavy rain lashed Navsari, Junagadh
play icon12:42
Heavy rain lashed Navsari, Junagadh
swati maliwal video,swati maliwal interview,swati maliwal on manipur,manipur violence update,firing in manipur,Manipur news,PM Modi,Zee News,Mamata Banerjee,Manipur Viral Video,Manipur violence,Manipur news,Manipur Women Video,manipur video,Manipur,Manipur Women Viral Video,viral video of women from manipur,manipur violence video,manipur violence news,manipur violence reason,manipur latest news,manipur violence updates,Hindi News,Breaking News,