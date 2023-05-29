NewsVideos
videoDetails

Swati Maliwal makes big statement on Delhi Police

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 03:03 PM IST
A horrific incident was carried out with a 16-year-old minor girl in Delhi's Shahbad Deri area. Many reactions are coming out regarding this. Earlier Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi Marlena raised questions on Delhi's law and order, now Swati Maliwal has questioned the Delhi Police saying, 'No one is afraid in Delhi. Now if nothing is done then girls will continue to die like this.

