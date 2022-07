Swiggy finally found the horse-rider delivery boy in Mumbai | Zee English News | Viral

Swiggy has finally found the man who rode a horse with a Swiggy bag on a rainy day in Mumbai. On July 4, a video surfaced showing a man with a Swiggy bag riding a horse to deliver food packages. On July 6, Swiggy had launched a hunt to identify the horse-riding delivery guy.

| Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 08:50 PM IST

Swiggy has finally found the man who rode a horse with a Swiggy bag on a rainy day in Mumbai. On July 4, a video surfaced showing a man with a Swiggy bag riding a horse to deliver food packages. On July 6, Swiggy had launched a hunt to identify the horse-riding delivery guy.