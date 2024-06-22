Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2759669
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Swiss court sentences 4 members of Hinduja family

|Updated: Jun 22, 2024, 03:02 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A Swiss court has sentenced four members of the Hinduja family to up to four years in prison for exploiting servants. However, the court has dismissed the charges of human trafficking. The court dismissed the charges on the basis that they were not knowing the whereabouts of the employees. The four members of the Hinduja family were accused of confiscating the passports of the servants, paying them Rs 100 instead of Swiss francs, preventing them from leaving the villa and forcing them to work long hours for very little money in Switzerland.

All Videos

Protest outside Delhi Jal Board office
Play Icon03:46
Protest outside Delhi Jal Board office
The bridge built on the canal in Siwan, Bihar collapsed
Play Icon00:57
The bridge built on the canal in Siwan, Bihar collapsed
2 Murdered over water in Ghaziabad
Play Icon16:08
2 Murdered over water in Ghaziabad
Violence erupts in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Play Icon12:31
Violence erupts in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Digvijay Singh alleges BJP and RSS over NEET Controversy
Play Icon25:35
Digvijay Singh alleges BJP and RSS over NEET Controversy

Trending Videos

Protest outside Delhi Jal Board office
play icon3:46
Protest outside Delhi Jal Board office
The bridge built on the canal in Siwan, Bihar collapsed
play icon0:57
The bridge built on the canal in Siwan, Bihar collapsed
2 Murdered over water in Ghaziabad
play icon16:8
2 Murdered over water in Ghaziabad
Violence erupts in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
play icon12:31
Violence erupts in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Digvijay Singh alleges BJP and RSS over NEET Controversy
play icon25:35
Digvijay Singh alleges BJP and RSS over NEET Controversy