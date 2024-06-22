videoDetails

Swiss court sentences 4 members of Hinduja family

| Updated: Jun 22, 2024, 03:02 PM IST

A Swiss court has sentenced four members of the Hinduja family to up to four years in prison for exploiting servants. However, the court has dismissed the charges of human trafficking. The court dismissed the charges on the basis that they were not knowing the whereabouts of the employees. The four members of the Hinduja family were accused of confiscating the passports of the servants, paying them Rs 100 instead of Swiss francs, preventing them from leaving the villa and forcing them to work long hours for very little money in Switzerland.