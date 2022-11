T20 World Cup 2022: Rahul Dravid responds to question on KL Rahul

| Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 09:17 PM IST

India coach Rahul Dravid has backed KL Rahul to score big runs against Bangladesh. Dravid said he and Rohit Sharma knows what kind of impact Rahul can make with his sheer class. During the press conference, the team India coach also said Dinesh Karthik’s fitness will be assessed before the game. The wicketkeeper-batter has back spasms and is being continuously monitored.