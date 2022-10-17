T20 World Cup Round Up: Mohammed Shami's fiery spell to Scotland beating 2-time champions

| Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 11:52 PM IST

What a start it is for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. first Namibia thrashed Asia Cup 2022 champions Sri Lanka and now Scotland upset two-time T20 World Cup winner West Indies. Can you believe Mohamed Shami was playing his first T20 match since the T20 World Cup 2021? And he did not even bowl a single ball in the warm-up match against Australia before the 20th over. And the pacer was asked to defend 11 runs in the last six balls.