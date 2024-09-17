videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: "Accounts with bulldozer... 'against' the constitution?"

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 17, 2024, 07:30 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Today, the Supreme Court once again blocked the bulldozer. It clearly said that there should be no bulldozer action till October 1. There is a need to make a guideline on this, the Supreme Court said that during this time there should be no bulldozer action on any kind of private property. Yes, there is no ban on encroachment on public places like railway, footpath, road. The court said that we are not protecting illegal construction but the executive should not become a judge. That is, the Supreme Court has given advice to the government and the administration in gestures.